Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 400 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 222,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,035,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 135,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,551.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 68,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 64,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 62,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 23,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

OXY opened at $57.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $59.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.52.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

