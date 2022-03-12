Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Scientific Games by 121.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Scientific Games during the third quarter worth $108,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Scientific Games during the third quarter worth $169,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Scientific Games during the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Scientific Games during the third quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Shares of Scientific Games stock opened at $58.94 on Friday. Scientific Games Co. has a 52-week low of $36.89 and a 52-week high of $90.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.57 and a 200-day moving average of $68.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.88.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.31. Scientific Games had a net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $580.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Scientific Games’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Scientific Games Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SGMS. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $13.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $13.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.64.

In other Scientific Games news, Director Hamish Mclennan bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.03 per share, with a total value of $377,195.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Company Profile (Get Rating)

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.