Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 16,937 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $431,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Corning by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 50,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Corning by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

GLW has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLW opened at $36.44 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.42 and a 200-day moving average of $38.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. Corning’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.10%.

Corning Profile (Get Rating)

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.