Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) by 110.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 317,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 99.9% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 317.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 37.7% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

TWO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.51.

NYSE TWO opened at $5.22 on Friday. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $8.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average of $6.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.69.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 111.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.36%.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 18,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $103,199.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 13,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $79,648.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,847 shares of company stock valued at $278,091. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Two Harbors Investment Profile (Get Rating)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.