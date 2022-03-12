Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 4,945 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 247.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,945 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,773,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484,696 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,225,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $920,978,000 after buying an additional 1,163,802 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,589,244 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $390,664,000 after buying an additional 1,036,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $355,695,000 after buying an additional 5,447,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 37.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,322,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,856,000 after buying an additional 5,849,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

F opened at $16.04 on Friday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.90. The company has a market cap of $64.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 9.03%.

F has been the topic of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.24.

In other Ford Motor news, Director Alexandra Ford English acquired 38,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ford Motor (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.