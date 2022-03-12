Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Has $26,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 230.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $401,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 8,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 44,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,039,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Societe Generale lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.47.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $128.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $380.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.27 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.