LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) by 69.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,952 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUSL. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,628,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 31,543,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,499,000 after buying an additional 176,628 shares during the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,347,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 69,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after buying an additional 27,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 296,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,387,000 after buying an additional 11,122 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SUSL stock opened at $73.25 on Friday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a one year low of $67.15 and a one year high of $85.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.80.

