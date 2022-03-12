LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,430 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Vistra by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,637,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,204,000 after buying an additional 1,026,364 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 7,425,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,983,000 after purchasing an additional 536,123 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,866,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,415,000 after purchasing an additional 327,349 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,813,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,501,000 after purchasing an additional 280,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,618,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,183,000 after purchasing an additional 118,211 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $1,119,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vistra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

VST opened at $22.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.94. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is -22.39%.

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

