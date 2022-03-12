LPL Financial LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the third quarter valued at about $35,961,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 174.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,128,000 after purchasing an additional 114,410 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 4.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the third quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 46.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 112,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,761,000 after acquiring an additional 35,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

In other Murphy USA news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 2,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $523,887.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $175.30 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.56 and a 52-week high of $202.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.98.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.55. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 50.07%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 7.73%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MUSA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

About Murphy USA (Get Rating)

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.