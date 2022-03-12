LPL Financial LLC Sells 52,181 Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 52,181 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 414,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 129,264 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 310,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 42,467 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 262,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 7,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 202,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE DSM opened at $7.10 on Friday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.04 and a 52-week high of $8.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.03.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund (Get Rating)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.