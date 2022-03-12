Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Plans — Dividend of $0.32

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Friday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of Lufax stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,326,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,336,783. Lufax has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $15.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Lufax had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 19.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lufax will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Lufax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lufax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Lufax in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Lufax by 453.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 11,191 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Lufax by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 339,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 121,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

