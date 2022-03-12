Lufax (NYSE:LU) Trading 11.1% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) traded up 11.1% during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $6.26 and last traded at $6.23. 149,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 13,018,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.61.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 6.8%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Macquarie downgraded Lufax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lufax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Lufax had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 19.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Lufax by 9.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Lufax by 19.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 22,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Lufax by 463.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Lufax by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Finally, AtonRa Partners increased its stake in Lufax by 9.5% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 71,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

