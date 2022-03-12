Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Cut to $425.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $475.00 to $425.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.77% from the company’s current price.

LULU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $523.00 to $491.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $468.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $484.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.39.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $291.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $326.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.32. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $283.21 and a 1 year high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.