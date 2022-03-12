Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Receives $14.56 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.56.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FTMNF shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$13.00 to C$11.75 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank cut Lundin Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of FTMNF opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.23. Lundin Gold has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $11.51.

Lundin Gold, Inc is a natural resource mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, base, and precious metal properties. It focuses on the operation of Fruta del Norte project. The company was founded on July 25, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

