Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Raised to C$12.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.00 price objective on Lundin Mining and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$11.80 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. CSFB set a C$11.50 price target on Lundin Mining and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lundin Mining to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.82.

Shares of LUN opened at C$12.37 on Thursday. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$8.56 and a twelve month high of C$16.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.11 billion and a PE ratio of 9.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

In other Lundin Mining news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$949,180.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 94,922,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$900,987,264.88. Also, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.66, for a total value of C$349,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 271,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,161,760.15.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

