LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Acquired by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 150.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,706,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,943,342,000 after buying an additional 389,676 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 164.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,182,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $767,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083,693 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,919,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $460,885,000 after purchasing an additional 234,591 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,188,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $393,101,000 after purchasing an additional 121,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,156,988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $390,133,000 after purchasing an additional 132,443 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LYB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.13.

NYSE:LYB opened at $103.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $84.17 and a 1-year high of $118.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.32.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.00%.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

