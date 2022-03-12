Maiden (MHLD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of Maiden stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. Maiden has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $193.63 million, a PE ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Maiden by 89.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Maiden by 71.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Maiden by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 9,704 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Maiden by 262.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 14,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Maiden during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MHLD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Maiden from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Maiden in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Maiden Company Profile

Maiden Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of non-catastrophic, customized reinsurance products and services to small and mid-size insurance companies. It operates through the Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance segments. The Diversified Reinsurance segment consists of a portfolio of property and casualty reinsurance business.

