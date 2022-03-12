Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Maiden from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Maiden stock opened at $2.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $193.63 million, a PE ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Maiden has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $4.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MHLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Maiden by 20,988.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 52,261 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maiden by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,180,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,719,000 after purchasing an additional 150,005 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Maiden by 107.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 571,378 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Maiden by 274.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 647,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 474,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maiden during the second quarter valued at about $673,000. 26.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maiden Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of non-catastrophic, customized reinsurance products and services to small and mid-size insurance companies. It operates through the Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance segments. The Diversified Reinsurance segment consists of a portfolio of property and casualty reinsurance business.

