Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Maiden from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
Maiden stock opened at $2.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $193.63 million, a PE ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Maiden has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $4.00.
Maiden Company Profile (Get Rating)
Maiden Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of non-catastrophic, customized reinsurance products and services to small and mid-size insurance companies. It operates through the Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance segments. The Diversified Reinsurance segment consists of a portfolio of property and casualty reinsurance business.
