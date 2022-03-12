Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TUSK opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Mammoth Energy Services has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.41. The stock has a market cap of $107.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.11.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The energy company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 38.94% and a negative return on equity of 18.87%.

In other news, Director Arthur L. Smith bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Mark E. Layton sold 40,417 shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $82,450.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TUSK. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth $419,902,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,259,416 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 431,626 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services in the 3rd quarter worth $715,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 853,341 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 215,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. 17.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Pressure Pumping, Natural Sand Proppant, Drilling, and Other. The Infrastructure segment offers construction, upgrade, maintenance and, repair services to the electrical infrastructure industry.

