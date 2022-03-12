ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in ManTech International by 102.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 12.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ManTech International during the third quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManTech International during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANT opened at $88.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.74. ManTech International Co. has a 52 week low of $66.91 and a 52 week high of $92.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.79.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $634.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.09 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ManTech International Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.51%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MANT. Zacks Investment Research raised ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. William Blair raised ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.17.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

