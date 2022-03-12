Maple Price Reaches $22.76 on Exchanges (MPL)

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. In the last seven days, Maple has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. Maple has a total market cap of $100.56 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maple coin can now be purchased for about $22.76 or 0.00058168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00034180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00105172 BTC.

About Maple

MPL is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,417,986 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Maple Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

