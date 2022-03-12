Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.700-$1.840 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $920 million-$960 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $863.92 million.

NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $38.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.01. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $23.16 and a 52 week high of $63.55.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 105.25%. The firm had revenue of $228.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 132.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 163.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 315,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,211,000 after buying an additional 195,439 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 151,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 18,572 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 144,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 90,694 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 98,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

