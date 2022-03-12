Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, a growth of 536.5% from the February 13th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MRTMF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.11. The company had a trading volume of 16,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,646. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.11. Maritime Resources has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.20.

Get Maritime Resources alerts:

Maritime Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Maritime Resources Corp. is a gold and base metals exploration company, which engages in the exploration of resource properties. It holds interest on the Green Bay Property project. The company was founded on May 14, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Maritime Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maritime Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.