Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, a growth of 536.5% from the February 13th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MRTMF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.11. The company had a trading volume of 16,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,646. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.11. Maritime Resources has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.20.
Maritime Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Maritime Resources (MRTMF)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Maritime Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maritime Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.