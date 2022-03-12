Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.63.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAKSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group cut Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 265 ($3.47) to GBX 275 ($3.60) in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of MAKSY stock opened at $4.13 on Friday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $7.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day moving average is $5.50.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

