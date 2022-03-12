Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) CFO James J. Hinnendael Sells 6,350 Shares

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) CFO James J. Hinnendael sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $116,713.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MRTN stock opened at $19.58 on Friday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.72 and a 12-month high of $19.70. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.51.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $266.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.20 million. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRTN shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Marten Transport from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

