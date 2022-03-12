Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

NASDAQ:MMLP opened at $3.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -370.00 and a beta of 2.46. Martin Midstream Partners has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $4.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.11.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Martin Midstream Partners will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ruben S. Martin bought 47,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $152,290.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruben S. Martin acquired 79,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $236,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 167,805 shares of company stock valued at $521,002 in the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 67,894 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 713.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 81,113 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 27,678 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

