Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW) Short Interest Update

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, an increase of 376.9% from the February 13th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 264,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Mass Megawatts Wind Power stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.04. 1,188,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,895. Mass Megawatts Wind Power has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04.
Mass Megawatts Wind Power Company Profile (Get Rating)
