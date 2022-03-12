MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.320-$5.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.95 billion-$9.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.83 billion.MasTec also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.120-$-0.120 EPS.

MasTec stock traded up $3.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.38. 826,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,586. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.86 and its 200-day moving average is $89.99. MasTec has a 12 month low of $71.85 and a 12 month high of $122.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Get MasTec alerts:

MTZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley dropped their price target on MasTec from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MasTec currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $504,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 2.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec (Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.