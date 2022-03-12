MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.120-$-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.11 billion.MasTec also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.320-$5.320 EPS.

MTZ traded up $3.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.38. 829,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.61. MasTec has a one year low of $71.85 and a one year high of $122.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.99.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MasTec from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley reduced their target price on MasTec from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MasTec by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,607,000 after buying an additional 102,619 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in MasTec by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 93,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,620,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in MasTec by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in MasTec by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,945 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in MasTec by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

