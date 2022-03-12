Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.150-$-0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.50 million-$27.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.85 million.Matterport also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.520-$-0.470 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Matterport from $38.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Matterport from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Matterport from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matterport from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Matterport from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.96.

Shares of NASDAQ MTTR traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.01. 7,893,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,061,652. Matterport has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $37.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.58.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.14 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Matterport will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Matterport news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $132,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Matterport during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Matterport by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 33,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Matterport during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Matterport during the third quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Matterport during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $840,000. 33.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

