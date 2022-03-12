Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Sells 51 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK traded down $4.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $210.99. 229,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,681. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $232.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.63. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $199.91 and a one year high of $266.44.

