McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 50.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,222 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

MCD traded up $4.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $226.87. 6,125,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,502,720. The company has a market cap of $168.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.12. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $211.42 and a one year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 54.98%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Northcoast Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.00.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

