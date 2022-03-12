Medifast (NYSE:MED) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.500-$16.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $15.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.72 billion-$1.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.74 billion.

Shares of MED opened at $172.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.43 and a 200 day moving average of $204.63. Medifast has a twelve month low of $166.27 and a twelve month high of $336.99.

Get Medifast alerts:

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.26. Medifast had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 85.40%. The company had revenue of $377.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medifast will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MED has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Medifast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Medifast from $349.00 to $341.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Medifast during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medifast by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at $453,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Medifast by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at $1,586,000. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

About Medifast (Get Rating)

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.