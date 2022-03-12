Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.50

Shares of Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$16.50 and last traded at C$16.50, with a volume of 4324 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.28.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Melcor Developments from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Melcor Developments alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$538.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.29.

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Melcor REIT, Investment Properties, and Recreational Property segments. It develops and manages owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Melcor Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melcor Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.