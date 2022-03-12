Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.410-$2.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MMSI shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.20.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.59. 345,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,228. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.64, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04. Merit Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $51.66 and a 1 year high of $73.85.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,334,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $519,240,000 after acquiring an additional 809,628 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 241,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after acquiring an additional 11,512 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 91.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after acquiring an additional 113,956 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 148,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.