Meter Governance (MTRG) One Day Trading Volume Tops $230,019.00

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. Meter Governance has a market cap of $3.99 million and $230,019.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded up 6% against the US dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for $1.26 or 0.00003211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.



Meter Governance Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,175,429 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io . The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

