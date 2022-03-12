Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 3,794 Shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) by 117.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Luna Innovations were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,402,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,190,000 after purchasing an additional 44,014 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 63.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 947,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,257,000 after purchasing an additional 367,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 19.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 683,809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 109,607 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 50.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 683,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 228,148 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 524,238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 11,669 shares during the period. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LUNA shares. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Luna Innovations from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Luna Innovations from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of LUNA stock opened at $6.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.62. The company has a market cap of $213.23 million, a PE ratio of -667.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $13.05.

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

