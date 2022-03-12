Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Lowers Holdings in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its holdings in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,071 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in MEI Pharma were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MEIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 118.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 53,702 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,662,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 15,321 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 5.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,871,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 101,586 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 29.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MEIP opened at $1.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.56. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $3.94.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 83.20% and a negative net margin of 123.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MEIP shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MEI Pharma in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.96.

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

