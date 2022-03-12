Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Makes New Investment in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 20,420 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,096,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,749,000 after buying an additional 25,275 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 7.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,964,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,134,000 after buying an additional 275,487 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 1.2% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,407,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,439,000 after buying an additional 28,876 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 67.9% during the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,852,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after buying an additional 749,028 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 17.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,521,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after buying an additional 226,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTRPA opened at $1.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.74. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.49.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in the online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media and Platform, Experiences and Dining, and Corporate and Other. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses, primarily television advertising, and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.

