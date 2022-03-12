Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 17,451 Shares of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its position in shares of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,451 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Athenex were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Athenex by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Athenex by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,184 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Athenex in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Athenex by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 11,390 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Athenex by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 12,279 shares during the period. 40.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATNX stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. Athenex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $97.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.58.

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

