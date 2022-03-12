Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 47,382 Shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its position in shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,153 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 47,382 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in DURECT were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRRX. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DURECT during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DURECT by 49.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,666 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,849 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of DURECT by 35.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,579 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of DURECT by 144.5% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,680 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 16,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DURECT during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRRX opened at $0.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.32. DURECT Co. has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $2.40. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 49.63% and a negative net margin of 259.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DURECT Co. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

DURECT Corp. focuses on advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

