M&G Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 85.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 73,893 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Biogen by 11.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 13.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $243,141,000 after acquiring an additional 84,388 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 684,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $237,182,000 after acquiring an additional 22,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $197.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.00. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.94 and a 52-week high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Biogen from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Biogen from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Biogen from $284.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.79.

Biogen Profile (Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.