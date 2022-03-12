M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $1.36 Million in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NET. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 9,032 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after acquiring an additional 15,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 434.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,088,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,249,000 after buying an additional 356,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NET. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Argus lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $212.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.98.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $7,564,394.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.90, for a total value of $857,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 604,135 shares of company stock worth $66,839,088. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NET opened at $88.72 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $63.25 and a one year high of $221.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 6.78.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

