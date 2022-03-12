M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $1.68 Million in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 119,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Signify Health in the 3rd quarter worth $1,104,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the third quarter worth about $552,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Signify Health by 53.8% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Signify Health by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 69,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $903,000.

Get Signify Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SGFY opened at $16.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion and a PE ratio of 148.65. Signify Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.11 and a 12-month high of $31.91.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $181.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.26 million. Signify Health had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SGFY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Signify Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Signify Health from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Signify Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

In other Signify Health news, EVP Laurel Douty bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

About Signify Health (Get Rating)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.