M&G Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 443.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,416 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 269.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 25,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. Bank of America cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.63.
Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 53.58%.
In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $8,953,332.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $735,422.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 330,330 shares of company stock worth $21,140,731. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).
