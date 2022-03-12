M&G Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,724,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,846,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 382.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 12,961 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,694,000. 63.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.33, for a total value of $1,477,226.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 23,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total value of $4,760,641.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,238 shares of company stock worth $25,387,143 over the last ninety days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $190.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.38. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.02 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.81.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.71.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

