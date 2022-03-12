M&G Investment Management Ltd. Trims Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 76.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,799 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 132,674 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SANM. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 9.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,722,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $143,479,000 after acquiring an additional 310,760 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 18.0% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,543,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,487,000 after acquiring an additional 235,372 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 36.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 591,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,053,000 after acquiring an additional 159,047 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 1,893.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 77,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 73,925 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SANM opened at $39.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.28. Sanmina Co. has a twelve month low of $35.06 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Sanmina had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 12.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

SANM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanmina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

In other Sanmina news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 9,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $353,515.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brent Billinger sold 3,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $154,121.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

