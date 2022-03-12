Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Purchased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 7,087 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $7,181,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $5,153,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $429,000. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.93.

In other news, insider Steve Sanghi sold 41,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $3,617,181.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $70,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 93,348 shares of company stock worth $7,907,954 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHP opened at $69.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.56. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $64.26 and a 1 year high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.253 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.41%.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

