Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MID PENN BANCORP, INC. is a one-bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

NASDAQ MPB opened at $26.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.02. The company has a market capitalization of $307.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.58. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $33.89.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 11.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Noone purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.68 per share, for a total transaction of $28,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,550 shares of company stock valued at $43,613. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPB. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 29.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,251,000 after buying an additional 110,384 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 42.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after buying an additional 45,512 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 34.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 23,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 36.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions.

