Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.04

Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.04 and traded as low as $0.84. Midatech Pharma shares last traded at $0.86, with a volume of 25,816 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Midatech Pharma by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 8,652 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Midatech Pharma by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 18,278 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Midatech Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Midatech Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

Midatech Pharma Plc is a drug delivery technology company. It is focused on the research and development of medicines for rare cancers, via both in house programmes as well as partnered programmes. The firm’s proprietary platform drug delivery technologies are Q-Sphera platform is a disruptive polymer microsphere technology, which is used for sustained release at the microscale to prolong and control the release of therapeutics over an extended period of time from weeks to months; Midasolve platform is a innovative nanosaccharide technology, which is used to dissolve drugs at the nanoscale so that they can be administered in liquid form directly and locally into tumors; Midacore platform is a edge gold nanoparticle technology, which is used for targeting sites of disease at the nanoscale ie i.

